World Boxing C'ships: Nikhat, Nitu Bag Wins as Eight Indians Enter Quarters

Jaismine also put up an equally strong performance during her 5-0 win against Tajikistan's Mijgona Samadova in the 60kg pre-quarterfinal bout.

Her win came after Nitu (48kg) and Manisha provided hosts India a perfect start as they recorded commanding Referee Stops Contest (RSC) wins in their respective matches.

While the 2022 Commonwealth Games champion Nitu made a cautious start but took less than six minutes to force the referees to end the contest against Tajikistan's Sumaiya Qosimova, Manisha and Turkey's Nur Turhan exchanged heavy punches during an intense 57kg match.

However, Manisha, who won bronze in the last edition, quickly shifted gears to take the charge before completing a convincing victory in the end. She will next take on French pugilist Amina Zidani in the quarter-finals whereas Nitu will face Japan's Madoka Wada of Japan.

Meanwhile, it was heartbreak for Shashi Chopra (63kg) and Manju Bamboriya (66kg) who suffered defeats against Japan's Mai Kito (0-4) and Uzbekistan's current Asian champion Navbakhor Khamidova (0-5) respectively.