Boxing Star Nikhat Zareen on Defending Her World Championship Title on Home Turf

12 Indian boxers will be competing in the Women's World Championships that gets underway in New Delhi on 16 March and among them is 26-year-old Nikhat Zareen, the only defending champion in the contingent.

Not only does Nikhat headline the Indian line-up, she's also emerged as one of the biggest names in world boxing over the last year when she finally became the India number one in her 52kg category and competed at the World Championships in Turkey and then the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham - winning gold at both events.