Vijender Singh to Face Russia’s Artysh Lopsan in Comeback Bout

Indian professional boxer Vijender Singh will face Russian Artysh Lopsan in his first bout in over a year on March 19.
The super-middleweight bout will take place on the rooftop of a casino ship docked in the Mandovi river in Goa.
The 35-year-old 2008 Olympic bronze medallist has fought 12 bouts in his professional career and holds a 12-0 record.
Russia’s Artysh Lopsan has won four of his six pro bouts with one draw, on loss and two knockout victories.
Vijender feels it will be a tough fight for him against the Russian Lopsan, especially since he is returning to the ring after a while.
“It’s going to be a good fight. I was eagerly waiting for more than a year. I watched Lopsan’s videos and he’s a good fighter. But I’m ready to knock him out like I did to my eight previous opponents. I am ready to finish the fight in the early rounds and it would be a spectacle to do it in front of my people in Goa,” Vijender said.
Lopsan though has his eyes set on The Indian’s unbeaten streak and wants to be the one to end it. “Vijender is a good fighter but I’m here to end his unbeaten streak. I’m ready and it’s going to be a great fight in Goa. What better way to end his streak than knocking him down in front of his audience. I’ve trained hard for this fight and I’m rearing to go.”
Vijender's last bout was in November 2019 in which he beat Ghana's Charles Adamu in Dubai. He is the reigning WBO Oriental Super Middleweight and WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight champion.
The bout against Lopsan will be Vijender's fifth in India, following successes in New Delhi, Mumbai and Jaipur.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined