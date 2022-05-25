Nikhat Zareen Recalls How She Heard of 'Idol' Mary Kom the First Time

Nikhat Zareen and MC Mary Kom's rivalry has been among the biggest stand-offs in Indian sports with the two competing in the same flyweight category of boxing.

It all started in 2019 when Nikhat was denied a trial against Mary for the World Championships and had to write a letter to the sports minister to ask for one. There eventually was a trial, but for the Tokyo Olympics, and Nikhat lost the bout by a fair margin. As much controversy as there was before the bout, the two rivals alleged unsportsmanlike conduct after the bout as well.

Three years have passed since and Nikhat is now the new world champion in the flyweight category even as Mary Kom has announced she will only be competing at the Commonwealth Games, where the two boxers are set to compete in different weight categories.

On Wednesday, 25 May, Nikhat posted a picture with Mary who was at the IGI Stadium in New Delhi. In the caption, she called the former World Champion her 'idol'.