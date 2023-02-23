Ukraine Boycott Boxing World C'ship Over Inclusion of Russian, Belarusian Boxers

The Boxing Federation of Ukraine (FBU) has announced that they will boycott the Women's and Men's World championships in 2023 over the inclusion of Russian and Belarusian pugilists, who have been allowed to compete with national flags and anthems.

The amateur women's world championships is slated to take place from March 15-26 in New Delhi while the men's championships will be held in Tashkent in the month of May.

"Our answer is clear: our athletes and representatives of the boxing federation of Ukraine do not perform where the representatives of the aggressor countries will perform - these are Russia and Belarus," vice president of FBU, Oleg Ilchenko told country's public broadcaster Suspline on Wednesday.