Two Pakistani Boxers Go Missing in Birmingham After Conclusion of CWG 2022

Two Pakistani boxers have gone missing in Birmingham after the conclusion of the Commonwealth Games, the national federation said on Wednesday.

Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) secretary Nasir Tang confirmed the news that boxers Suleman Baloch and Nazeerullah disappeared a couple of hours before the team's departure for Islamabad.

The Birmingham CWG ended on Monday

“The travel documents including their passports are still with federation officials who accompanied the boxing team to the games,” Tang said.