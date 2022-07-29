CWG 2022: Shiva Thapa Beats Pakistan's Suleman Baloch, Enters Round of 16

The former world championship bronze medallist also defended well as he danced around the ring with ease. At one point, Baloch lunged forward to punch the Indian but Thapa effortlessly moved out of the way as the Pakistan boxer fell on the canvas.

Though just 28, Thapa is a stalwart of Indian boxing after becoming the youngest Indian to qualify for the Olympics, when he made the cut for the 2012 London edition. Thapa was also the youngest Indian to bag a gold at the Asian Championships, in 2013, and won five successive medals at the event thereafter.

This is his maiden Commonwealth Games.