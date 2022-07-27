CWG 2022: Indian Boxing Team's Only Doctor Leaves Games Village

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) provided a clarification, saying the rule of having a maximum of 33% of the playing contingent as support staff, was the reason behind the delay in Gurung's accreditation process. With India sending 12 boxers to Birmingham, four support staff were expected to be granted accreditation, before the number was doubled to eight following intervention from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

“Only 33 per cent of the playing contingent is allowed as 'Support Staff' which in BFI's case for the 12 boxers (8 men and 4 women) stands to be 4 support staff, (including coaches) who were to travel with the Team to Birmingham With IOA's help the number of support staff went up from 4 to 8 for the entire contingent of 12 boxers,” the BFI mentioned in their statement previously.