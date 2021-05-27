Shiva Thapa Assured of 5th Asian Medal, Eyeing Gold This Time

Thapa will play Bakhodur Usmonov of Tajikistan in the semi-finals.

"This is my fifth medal in the history of the championships and many people have followed my journey since Amman 2013. I am looking forward to my semi-final against the defending champion," Thapa was quoted as saying by AIBA, the world boxing governing body.

Thapa, 28, is the first Indian to achieve the feat of winning five medals at the Asian Championship.

Kazakhstan's Vassiliy Levit is the other male boxer to win five medals in the history of the tournament.