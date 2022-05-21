Salman Khan’s Tweet Leaves World Boxing Champion Nikhat Zareen in Tears

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen posing with her World Boxing Championships 2022 gold medal.
Image: Nikhat Zareen/Twitter
Young Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen made her country proud on Thursday, after winning the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships 2022. She defeated Thailand’s Jitpong Jutamas 5-0 in the 52 kg flyweight final, to win her maiden World Championships title.
From Bollywood celebs, to other Indian athletes as well as PM Narendra Modi, all congratulated Nikhat for her epic win at the prestigious tournament, held in Istanbul, Turkey. But one particular actor’s tweet left Nikhat in tears.
The 25-year-old boxer is a huge fan of superstar Salman Khan. It is one of Nikhat’s biggest wishes to meet the famous Bollywood actor in person. So, when Nikhat came across Salman’s tweet – congratulating her for claiming the gold medal, Nikhat was extremely happy, and couldn’t help but shed a few tears.
In the video posted by BFI, you could see Nikhat pouring with happiness and saying. “Mere Sallu ne kia meko tweet. I am a big big big fan of Salman Khan and it made me emotional after watching this tweet.”
After seeing Salman's tweet, Nikhat replied to him saying she is a die-hard fan of him and her dream has come true. She thanked him for making her Championships win special and a moment to cherish.
Reading Nikhat's reply, Salman jokingly replied to her. "Just don’t knock me out . Lots of love .. Keep doing what u doing n keep punching like my hero Sylvester Stallone…."
Nikhat became the World Champion, 11 years after she won gold in the Junior World Cup women's boxing championships. She is the fifth Indian woman to win a Gold at the Boxing World Championships.
