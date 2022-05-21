Salman Khan’s Tweet Leaves World Boxing Champion Nikhat Zareen in Tears

Young Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen made her country proud on Thursday, after winning the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships 2022. She defeated Thailand’s Jitpong Jutamas 5-0 in the 52 kg flyweight final, to win her maiden World Championships title.

From Bollywood celebs, to other Indian athletes as well as PM Narendra Modi, all congratulated Nikhat for her epic win at the prestigious tournament, held in Istanbul, Turkey. But one particular actor’s tweet left Nikhat in tears.