Men’s World Boxing Championships: Deepak, Hussamuddin Advance to Pre-Quarters

Mohammed Hussamuddin and Deepak Bhoria enter the pre-qaurters of World Boxing Championships
(Photo: BFI)
India's Deepak Bhoria stunned Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist and 2021 World Champion Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan 5-2 (after bout review) in the Round of 32 bout in the 51kg weight category in the IBA Men's World Boxing Championships on Sunday, 7 May.
He was joined in the pre-quarterfinals by compatriot and two-time Commonwealth Games medallist Mohammed Hussamuddin, who defeated Russia's Eduard Savvin 5-0 by unanimous decision in the 57kg.
Mohammed Hussamuddin after defeating Russian Eduard Savvin
Deepak came up with a stunning display against the top-seeded Bibossinov, the favourite for a medal in this weight category. It was a tough fight and Deepak matched the Kazakhstan boxer. At the end of three rounds, a countback review was conducted in which the Indian boxer emerged on the top and advanced.
Deepak Bhoria defeats 2021 World Champion Saken Bibossinov
On Sunday, two other Indians - Sumit (75kg) and Narender (92+kg) -- will be in action.
Sumit will start his campaign in the Round of 32 bout against Russia's Pavel Sosulin while Narender will square off against Arzola Lopez of Cuba in the last 16 stage.
The ongoing tournament is witnessing the participation of 538 boxers, including several Olympic medallists, from 107 countries.
