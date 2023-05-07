Men’s World Boxing Championships: Deepak, Hussamuddin Advance to Pre-Quarters

India's Deepak Bhoria stunned Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist and 2021 World Champion Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan 5-2 (after bout review) in the Round of 32 bout in the 51kg weight category in the IBA Men's World Boxing Championships on Sunday, 7 May.

He was joined in the pre-quarterfinals by compatriot and two-time Commonwealth Games medallist Mohammed Hussamuddin, who defeated Russia's Eduard Savvin 5-0 by unanimous decision in the 57kg.