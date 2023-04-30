Hussamuddin, Shiva to Lead Indian Challenge in Men's World Boxing Championships

The 2021 World Youth Championship gold medallist Sachin Siwach will be competing in the 54kg weight category having come back strongly and won gold in the Nationals after missing the Asian Championship in Jordan in October 2022 following surgery for appendicitis days before the championships.

He recently won a bronze medal in the Strandja Memorial in Bulgaria this year which will certainly boost his confidence going into his debut Elite Men's World Boxing Championships.

The other members of the Indian contingent in Tashkent are Varinder Singh (60kg), Akash Sangwan (67kg), Nishant Dev (71kg), Sumit Kundu (75kg), Ashish Chaudhary (80kg), Harsh Choudhary (86kg), Naveen Kumar (92kg) and Narender Berwal (92kg+).