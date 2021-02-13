Mary Kom to Make Comeback After a Year in Spain in March

The list includes Commonwealth Games silver medallist Manish Kaushik (63kg), who recently recovered from a knee injury. He also booked a place at the 2021 Olympics during the Asian qualifiers last year.

World Championships silver medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) will also be taking part in the tournament. Vikas Krishan (69kg), Ashish Kumar (75kg), Satish Kumar (+91kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Pooja Rani (75kg) and Simranjit Kaur (60kg) are among the other Olympic qualifiers who will be competing in Castellon.