Asian C'ship: Mary Kom Loses Final to Former World Champ Kyzaibay

Despite having the advantage of experience, Mary, 38, failed to tame Nazym, who is nearly 11 years younger to her, but is also a former two-time World Champion.

The Kazakh boxer began the contest on an aggressive note and with a good combination of right and left punches that unsettled Mary, who went off balance twice in the second round.

In the third and final round, Mary made desperate attempts to recover lost ground but Nazym proved a hard nut to crack.