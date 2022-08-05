CWG 2022: Boxer Lovlina Targets Bigger Goals After Birmingham CWG Quarters Exit

"That's why CWG was not that important to me as my main target is Paris and this was not an Olympic weight category. It would not have helped me much in the larger scheme of things," Lovlina told PTI in an exclusive interview.

"Yes, Commonwealth Games have a big stature no doubt about that. But my target is Paris and to get myself prepared is the main objective." At her maiden CWG appearance in Gold Coast in 2018, Lovlina had also met a similar fate, bowing out in the quarterfinals.

"Every loss or win is an experience. And I'm taking this loss in a positive way. I have to work on myself.

"Ultimate goal is Paris, whatever the difficulties maybe, I've to overcome them. Life has many ups and downs but 'haar nahin maan na hai' (it's not about giving up)."