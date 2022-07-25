Lovlina Says 'Politics' Causing 'Mental Harassment', Stalling Her CWG Training

Lovlina Borgohain says she is not being allowed access to her coaches ahead of the 2022 CWG.
Source; PTI
Just days to go for the start of the 2022 Commonwealth Games and medal favourite Lovlina Borgohain has been forced to take to social media to bring to light the 'mental harassment' she's facing with both her coaches not being allowed to help train her, which has led to a complete halt in her training regimen.
The 24-year-old Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist says her coach Sandya Gurung, who was part of the team that helped Lovlina during her Tokyo campaign, is not being allowed to enter the Games village, while her other coach has been sent back to India.
Gurung, who is credited with pulling Lovlina out of a difficult mental place before the Tokyo Olympics, had travelled with the boxing contingent to Ireland where the pugilists underwent a 15-day camp.
On arrival in Birmingham, she was stuck at the airport as she was a last-minute addition to India's CWG contingent and her accreditation hadn't arrived. She was checked in to the hotel where the extra officials are staying, which did not allow her access to the Games village.
Just before Lovlina posted her message on social media, reports emerged that Sandhya, along with TT team's sports psychologist Gayatri Vartak, had been added to the Indian contingent for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
After winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year, Lovlina has had a whirlwind year with the Assam boxer admitting she lost focus due to the endless functions and other commitments outside the boxing ring, which affected her performance.
The 24-year-old is a two time World Championship bronze medallist but ended early her campaign early this time.
