Lovlina Says 'Politics' Causing 'Mental Harassment', Stalling Her CWG Training

Just days to go for the start of the 2022 Commonwealth Games and medal favourite Lovlina Borgohain has been forced to take to social media to bring to light the 'mental harassment' she's facing with both her coaches not being allowed to help train her, which has led to a complete halt in her training regimen.

The 24-year-old Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist says her coach Sandya Gurung, who was part of the team that helped Lovlina during her Tokyo campaign, is not being allowed to enter the Games village, while her other coach has been sent back to India.