Boxing World Qualifiers: Abhinash Jamwal, Nishant Dev Clinch Easy Wins On Day 3

World Championship bronze medallist boxer Nishant Dev.
Image: Olympic Khel/X
Indian boxers continued their winning run on day three of the second World Boxing Qualifiers for 2024 Paris Olympics as Abhinash Jamwal and Nishant Dev comfortably won their respective 63.5kg and 71kg bouts in Bangkok on Sunday.
The Himachal Pradesh boxer was clinical with his punches in the opening round and only dominated the ring further as his confidence rose higher to earn a unanimous 5-0 verdict from the judges.
Dev never looked under any kind of pressure as he controlled the bout from the very first minute and continued with his flurry of punches in the second round too to put the opponent completely in the back foot and securing the judges unanimous verdict without any doubt.
On Monday, Ankushita Boro will start her 60kg campaign against Namuun Monkhor of Mongolia while Abhimanyu Loura will face Kelyn Cassidy of Ireland in the 80kg round of 32.
India had already earned three Paris Olympic berths at the 2022 Asian Games so far.
