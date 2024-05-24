Boxing Olympic Qualifiers: Sachin Siwach Wins 1st Round Bout in 57kg Category

Sachin Siwach will be next in action on 28 May.
Image: X/Olympics
India's pursuit of 2024 Paris Olympics berths began on a high note at the 2nd Boxing World Qualifiers in Bangkok on Friday (24 May) as reigning National Champion and 2024 Strandja Memorial gold medallist Sachin Siwach triumphed over New Zealand’s Alex Mukuka with a decisive 5-0 victory in the opening round of the men’s 57kg weight category.
However, to clinch the quota in his weight category, Sachin will need to finish among the top three competitors in Bangkok.
India have fielded 10 boxers, seven men and three women, featuring among a total of 579 boxers from 133 countries participating in the Qualifying event which will see a total of 51 Olympic quotas up for grabs.
India have already secured three quotas for the Paris Games with Nikhat Zareen (women’s 50kg), Preeti (54kg) and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) confirming their berths by winning bronze medals at the 2022 Asian Games.
