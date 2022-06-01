'Sourav Ganguly Has Not Resigned': BCCI Secretary Jay Shah Amid Speculations

After reports emerged that Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has stepped down from his post, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said that the former India captain has not resigned as the board chief.
Rumours doing rounds about Sourav Ganguly stepping down from the post of BCCI president are incorrect, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah told PTI.
Earlier, Ganguly took to social media and said he was planning to start something new "which would help a lot of people."
After this, several media organisations reported that he resigned from his post, with some even suggesting that he planned to join politics.
Ganguly had hosted Home Minister Amit Shah for dinner at his Kolkata residence on 7 May. However, a day later, Ganguly said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee – a fierce opponent of the Bharatiya Janata Party – was "very close" to him.
Ganguly's meeting with Amit Shah had set off a bevy of speculations around his possible entry into politics.
Downplaying such chatter, Ganguly on Friday, 6 May, said, "Many speculations are rife... but I have known him (Shah) since 2008. While playing, I used to meet him. There's nothing more than that."
He added that that the Union Home Minister's son Jay Shah was his colleague.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)