Wrestlers' Protest: Bajrang Punia Leaves Padma Shri on Footpath Near PM's House

Wrestler Bajrang Punia returned his Padma Shri award in protest over the election of Sanjay Singh, a Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh loyalist, as the president of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).
(Photo: PTI)
Medal-winning Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia on Friday, 22 December, returned the Padma Shri that he had received in an act of protest against the appointment of Sanjay Singh as the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).
Earlier that day, Punia had announced on social media that he would be returning the award to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While making his way to the PM's New Delhi residence, Punia was stopped by the Delhi Police and instead decided to leave the Padma Shri on the footpath near the premises, according to Times of India.
“I am returning my Padma Shri award to the Prime Minister. This is a letter to say that, this is my statement” Punia had written on X.
This comes after close aide to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Sanjay Singh, was elected as the new President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Thursday, 21 December, defeating wrestler Anita Sheoran by a margin of 40–7.
On the same evening, wrestler Sakshi Malik vowed to quit wrestling upon Singh's appointment as the chief official of the federation.
"We slept for 40 days on the roads. I would like to thank the innumerable people of our country who came to support us during the protests earlier this year. We wanted a female president, but that did not happen," she added.
