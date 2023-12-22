Wrestlers' Protest: Bajrang Punia Leaves Padma Shri on Footpath Near PM's House

Medal-winning Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia on Friday, 22 December, returned the Padma Shri that he had received in an act of protest against the appointment of Sanjay Singh as the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Earlier that day, Punia had announced on social media that he would be returning the award to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While making his way to the PM's New Delhi residence, Punia was stopped by the Delhi Police and instead decided to leave the Padma Shri on the footpath near the premises, according to Times of India.

“I am returning my Padma Shri award to the Prime Minister. This is a letter to say that, this is my statement” Punia had written on X.