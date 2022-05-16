When Camaraderie, Bonding Were the Key Ingredients in India’s Thomas Cup Triumph

India's maiden Thomas Cup title on Sunday came on the back of some solid camaraderie shown by the players on and off the court. However, HS Prannoy has revealed that 'bonding' is something which is not common in a sport like badminton, where shuttlers play individually in tournaments.

The 29-year-old said following India's gold medal-winning performance against the most successful team in the tournament's history -- Indonesia -- that the players made a "conscious effort" to gel and ensure there were slip-ups this time around.

Not getting overawed by Indonesia's reputation -- they have 14 titles to their name in the tournament -- India defeated the favorites 3-0 on Sunday after previously reaching the Thomas Cup semis in 1952, 1955, and 1979.