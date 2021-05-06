Travel Ban Forces India Badminton Team to Miss Malaysian Open

India’s COVID-19 surge has thrown a spanner in the works for the Badminton team as they will have to withdraw from the Malaysian Open, scheduled from 25 to 30 May, on account of a temporary travel restriction put in place by the Malaysian Government on travellers from India. The ban came into effect from 28 April, 2021.



It dents India’s hopes for Olympic qualification as the tournament is one of the events with ranking points.

All top Indian singles and doubles players like PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, Sai Praneeth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy were due to participate.