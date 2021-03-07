Swiss Open: PV Sindhu Reaches First Final in 18 Months

Badminton world champion PV Sindhu reached the final of the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament with a 22-20, 21-10 win over Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt. Sindhu will now face Spanish Olympic champion Carolina Marin in the final.

This is the Olympic silver medallist's first final since she won the World Championships title in August 2019.

"Am happy that I am through to the finals. It's has been a good win today for me, and playing against Mia was a kind of a revenge I would say because in Thailand I had lost against her. So, this win was very important for me," Sindhu said in quotes tweeted by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).