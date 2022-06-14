PV Sindhu, Sai Praneeth Knocked Out of Indonesia Open

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu made a shock first round exit from the Indonesia Open Super 1000 event after suffering a straight-game defeat against China's He Bing Jiao, here on Tuesday.

Seventh seed Sindhu lost 14-21 18-21 to Bing Jiao in the women's singles.

Sindhu, a former world champion, has won two Super 300 titles-the Syed Modi International and the Swiss Open-this season.