Japan Open: PV Sindhu Crashes Out, Lakshya & Satwik-Chirag Advance to Next Round

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu's poor run of form continued as she suffered a first-round exit from the Japan Open 2023 badminton tournament at the Yoyogi National Gymnasium on Wednesday.

Two-time Olympic medalist Sindhu, 17th in the women's singles badminton rankings, lost 12-21, 13-21 to China's Zhang Yi Man to make her seventh opening-round exit in 13 BWF World Tour 2023 tournaments this year.

This was also Sindhu’s second straight opening round ouster after going down to Chinese Taipei's Pai Yu Po in the Korea Open opener last week.