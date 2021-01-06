Saina Nehwal Lashes Out at BWF Over Regulations in Thailand

"Practice only for an hour everyday for the entire team? Gym timings the same... considering March being the important Olympic qualification period this is not good enough to be in good shape @bwfmedia," she said in her second post.

Saina said that players should have been informed earlier if they are not allowed to interact with their support staff for the duration of their stay in Thailand.

Singles foreign coaches Agus Dwi Santoso and Park Tae Sang and doubles coach Dwi Kristiawan along with support staff consisting of Kiran Challagundla, Johnson, Evangelina Baddam and M. Srikanth have travelled to Bangkok with the players.

"No Time for warm ups/taping/cool downs/stretches... we are talking about the best players in the world competing isn't it? We've spent a lot of money getting the physios and trainers along with us. If they can't help us then why was this not told before ? @bwfmedia," she said.