PV Sindhu Crashes Out in All England Open Championships Semi/Final

Reigning world champion P.V. Sindhu crashed out of the All England Open semi-finals, losing to Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong in straight games on Saturday.

The Thai player, seeded below the Indian in the tournament, won 21-17, 21-9 in 45 minutes.

Chochuwong's dominance was quite evident with the total points won by her -- 42 to Sindhu's 26 out of the 68 points played.

Even though the world No. 7 Sindhu had a better head-to-head record (4-1), her 23-year-old world No. 11 put up a dominant show to tame her.