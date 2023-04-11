Orleans Masters: Rajawat Becomes 1st Indian Singles Title Winner on BWF WT 2023

India's promising shuttler, Priyanshu Rajawat clinched the men's singles title at the Orleans Masters, beating Magnus Johannesen of Denmark 21-15, 19-21, 21-16 in the summit clash on Sunday, 9 April.

This is Rajawat's maiden BWF World Tour title and first Super 300 tournament final appearance. His only previous final on the BWF World Tour was at last year's Odisha Open Super 100 event.