PV Sindhu talks about the importance of conversations around mental health.
(Photo: The Quint)
Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has lent her voice to show support towards mental health and well-being, and was part of a panel discussion in Mumbai on World Mental Health Day on 10 October 2022.
The badminton star spoke about leaning on her parents when she feels the need to reach out and speak to someone, and stressed on the need for people to 'not joke about' any matters concerning mental health.
"It’s very important to have conversations around mental health because when people share about their health, they mostly talk about their physical health, not mental which is most of the times ignored.
People have now started to get to know what mental health and well-being means. There are time when they are going through something but they don’t realise that their mental health is affected, or that they are going through anxiety or depression," Sindhu told The Quint on the sidelines of Maybelline's 'Brave Together' panel discussion on World Mental Health Day.
"There are situations where you really feel pressurised and feel the responsibilities and expectations and anxiousness, that people want you to win, you want to win. You also have to take time for yourself, for self-care and just go to the court thinking you have to give your best and not think about what people want," she said when asked about times when she feels under pressure in big competitions.
