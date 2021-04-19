India Open Badminton Tournament Postponed Due to COVID-19

The Badminton World Federation also made the announcement in a statement on Monday.

"Tournament organisers Badminton Association of India (BAI) have postponed the YONEX-SUNRISE India Open 2021 scheduled for 11-16 May 2021," said the BWF.

"All attempts were made by organisers to conduct a safe tournament environment for all participants, but the recent spike in COVID-19 cases and gravity of the situation in Delhi left BAI no choice but to postpone the tournament," it further said.

The India Open was part of the qualification cycle for this year's Tokyo Olympics. The tournament was postponed last year as well due to the pandemic and was eventually cancelled.

"This decision was taken only today and we have been working hard to get this tournament going for the past few days. It would have been a great tournament for our Olympic hopefuls as well. But the situation is very bad. there is a shortage of beds in New Delhi, there are doubts over whether test results are dependable or not. We tried a lot but then we are a victim of the circumstances. Our priority has to be the health of the players, officials and our tournament organisers," said Singhania.

"It is quite disappointing that we are having to postpone this tournament for a second consecutive time. I am fully confident that we will be able to organise it whenever the circumstances allow it," he said.