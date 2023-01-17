India Open 2023: India's Fixtures, Schedule, When & Where to Watch Live

The India Open has been upgraded to a Super 1000 tournament. This tournament was founded in 1973. The first round of tournaments will begin today, 17 January 2023, and 18 January. The first round will be followed by the second round, quarterfinals, and semifinals on subsequent days. The event will be concluded on Sunday, 22 January 2023 with finals.



A total of 64 singles players and 96 doubles teams from across the globe will be participating. There will be 7 singles players and 8 doubles pairs from India. The Indian contingent will hope to add to their eight titles at the event.

Single shuttlers like PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, and HS Prannoy will be representing India at the India Open 2023. Let's know more about the schedule, timings, and live streaming details about India Open Badminton 2023.