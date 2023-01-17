Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sports Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Hockey Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Hockey World Cup 2023 Points Table: Netherlands in Quarters, Updated Standings

Hockey World Cup 2023 Points Table: Netherlands in Quarters, Updated Standings

Netherlands qualify for quarters, Australia & Argentina share spoils in Pool A while Malaysia beats Chile in Pool C.
Shivangani Singh
Hockey
Updated:

Know the changes in points for teams in Pools A and C

|

(Image: The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Know the changes in points for teams in Pools A and C</p></div>

The FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 has already begun, with the schedule running between from 13 and 29 January 2023. The final will take place on the last day - 29 January 2023. The matches will be played between various teams in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, featuring 16 top teams from across the globe to fight it out for the coveted title.

The 16 teams in the 2023 Hockey World Cup are divided into four groups - Pool A, B, C, and D - with four teams in each pool. The teams in each group will face off in a single-headed round-robin format in the group stage of the competition.

Also ReadHockey World Cup: Rohidas & Hardik Score, Hosts India Trump Spain 2-0

Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 groups

Pool A: Australia, South Africa, France, Argentina

Pool B: Belgium, Japan, Korea, Germany

Pool C: Netherlands, Chile, Malaysia, New Zealand

Pool D: India, Wales, Spain, England

Hockey World Cup 2023 Points Table

On Day 4 of the tournament on Monday, 16 January 2023, France beat South Africa 2-1 in a close Pool A encounter. The Netherlands thrashed New Zealand 4-0, and Malaysia outclassed Chile 3-2 in a close encounter. Find out the group standings and points table for Hockey World Cup 2023 below. There are changes in pools A and C

Points Table Pool A
PositionTeamPlayedWonDrawLostPointsGFGAGD
1*Australia211041138
2**Argentina21104431
3**France2101329-7
4South Africa2002013-2
Points Table Pool B
1*Belgium11003505
2**Germany11003303
3**Japan1001003-3
4South Korea1001005-5
Points Table Pool C
1*Netherlands22006808
2**New Zealand2101335-2
3**Malaysia2101336-3
4Chile2002036-3
Points Table Pool D
1*England21104505
2**India21004202
3**Spain21013532
4Wales2001005-5
Also ReadHockey World Cup: India and England Play Out 0-0 Draw

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 17 Jan 2023,09:54 AM IST

SCROLL FOR NEXT