Hockey World Cup 2023 Points Table: Netherlands in Quarters, Updated Standings

Know the changes in points for teams in Pools A and C
(Image: The Quint)
The FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 has already begun, with the schedule running between from 13 and 29 January 2023. The final will take place on the last day - 29 January 2023. The matches will be played between various teams in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, featuring 16 top teams from across the globe to fight it out for the coveted title.
The 16 teams in the 2023 Hockey World Cup are divided into four groups - Pool A, B, C, and D - with four teams in each pool. The teams in each group will face off in a single-headed round-robin format in the group stage of the competition.
Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 groups
Pool A: Australia, South Africa, France, Argentina
Pool B: Belgium, Japan, Korea, Germany
Pool C: Netherlands, Chile, Malaysia, New Zealand
Pool D: India, Wales, Spain, England
On Day 4 of the tournament on Monday, 16 January 2023, France beat South Africa 2-1 in a close Pool A encounter. The Netherlands thrashed New Zealand 4-0, and Malaysia outclassed Chile 3-2 in a close encounter. Find out the group standings and points table for Hockey World Cup 2023 below. There are changes in pools A and C
|Points Table Pool A
|Position
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Draw
|Lost
|Points
|GF
|GA
|GD
|1*
|Australia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|11
|3
|8
|2**
|Argentina
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|4
|3
|1
|3**
|France
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|9
|-7
|4
|South Africa
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|-2
|Points Table Pool B
|1*
|Belgium
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|0
|5
|2**
|Germany
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|0
|3
|3**
|Japan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|-3
|4
|South Korea
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|-5
|Points Table Pool C
|1*
|Netherlands
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|8
|0
|8
|2**
|New Zealand
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|5
|-2
|3**
|Malaysia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|6
|-3
|4
|Chile
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|6
|-3
|Points Table Pool D
|1*
|England
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|5
|0
|5
|2**
|India
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|0
|2
|3**
|Spain
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|3
|2
|4
|Wales
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|-5
