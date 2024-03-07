French Open Badminton: Sindhu, Srikanth Advance to 2nd Round, Prannoy Bows Out

Star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu made a winning return to the BWF circuit in an 80-minute marathon match against Michelle Li and defeated her 20-22, 22-20, 21-19 in three games in the first round of the French Open Super 750 tournament on Wednesday.

Li, with her sharp attacks and precise shots, posed a formidable challenge for Sindhu, dominating the first game (22-20) and appearing poised for victory. But Sindhu, spurred on by the guidance of legendary coaches Prakash Padukone and Agus Dwi Santoso, dug deep and found the reserves of strength within her.