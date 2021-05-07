BAI Hoping to Work Out Malaysian Open Issue for Indian Team

BAI contradicted SAI in a statement that it tweeted just over an hour later, in which it said that talks are still on with the Badminton Association of Malaysia and the Badminton World Federation. The BAI said that it has written to Malaysia and Singapore, where the Singapore Open will be held, to consider Indian players as a special case.

"Indian nationals won't be allowed in Malaysia as well as in Singapore, this is already in public knowledge. This is why we had written to both the member countries to consider our request as a special case with respect to the Olympic qualification of some of our players. The matter has been taken up with BWF as well and we are awaiting Badminton Malaysia's response. Until they decline any possibility, we will continue to pursue every opportunity that we have to send our shuttlers," said BAI secretary-general Ajay Kumar Singhania.