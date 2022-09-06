BAI Announces Cash Rewards for CWG, World Championship Medallists

"Our Badminton players have been consistently winning laurels for the country and this cash award is a small effort to acknowledge their amazing achievements over the last two years,” said BAI president Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma while announcing the prize money.

The 10-member mixed team, which won the silver medal in Birmingham will get a total of Rs 30 lakh, or Rs 3 lakh each, for their effort while the eight members of the support staff will get Rs 1.5 lakh each.

Commonwealth Games men's and women's singles champions Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu would take home Rs 20 lakh each while the men's doubles combination of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will be rewarded with Rs 25 lakh for bagging the historic gold in Birmingham.