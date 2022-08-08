CWG 2022: Kidambi Srikanth Eases His Way to Bronze in Badminton Men’s Singles

India's Kidambi Srikanth bagged the bronze medal in the men's singles badminton at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday.
(Photo: PTI)
Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth eased his way to a bronze medal with a straight sets win over Singapore's Teh Jia Heng in the men's singles badminton at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday.
The experienced Indian barely broke a sweat, overcoming his lower-ranked and young opponent 21-5, 21-18 in the bronze medal match.
Srikanth, thus, made amends for his semi-final loss earlier in the day with the bronze medal win against Jia Heng, who gave his all despite being under some visible discomfort.
The 29-year-old had won a silver in the mixed doubles team event in Birmingham a few days back. He also has a mixed team event gold and a singles silver respectively from the 2018 edition of Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.
It could have been an all-Indian men's final with countrymate Lakshya Sen winning his semi-final match, however, Srikanth squandered a first game advantage to lose to lower-ranked Tze Yong Ng of Malaysia 21-13, 19-21, 21-10 in the other singles semi-final at Birmingham.
Meanwhile, the Indian women's doubles pairing of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichane are also in contention for a bronze medal, later in the day. The young Indian duo lost to the seasoned Malaysian pair of Thinnah Muralitharan and Pearly Koon Le Tan in the semi-finals in straight games.
