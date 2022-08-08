CWG 2022: Kidambi Srikanth Eases His Way to Bronze in Badminton Men’s Singles

Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth eased his way to a bronze medal with a straight sets win over Singapore's Teh Jia Heng in the men's singles badminton at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday.

The experienced Indian barely broke a sweat, overcoming his lower-ranked and young opponent 21-5, 21-18 in the bronze medal match.

Srikanth, thus, made amends for his semi-final loss earlier in the day with the bronze medal win against Jia Heng, who gave his all despite being under some visible discomfort.