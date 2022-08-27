Badminton World C'ships: Satwik-Chirag Duo Sign Off With a Maiden Bronze Medal

India's Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (left) and Chirag Shetty suffered a loss in the men's doubles semi-final of the Badminton World Championships in Tokyo on Friday.
(Photo: PTI)
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty signed off with a maiden bronze medal in the men's doubles competition of the Badminton World Championships after going down narrowly to Malaysia's Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik in the semi-finals here on Friday.
The World No 7 Indian pair flattered to deceive as it squandered an opening game advantage to go down 22-20, 18-21, 16-21 in a pulsating 77-minute clash to bring an end to the Indian challenge at the prestigious tournament.
Despite the loss, it was a creditable show by the young Indian pair as it ensured India continued to return with a medal from the World Championships since 2011, the year the country won its first doubles medal with Jwala Gutta and Ashwini Ponnappa returning with a bronze.
