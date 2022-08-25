BWF World C’ships: Unseeded Kapila-Arjun Duo Cruise Into Quarterfinals in Tokyo

The Indian men's doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun moved to the quarterfinals with a come-from-behind victory over Terry Hee and Loh Kean Hean at the BWF World Championships on Thursday.

The unseeded Indian duo had to toil hard for 58 minutes to win its round of 16 clash against the Singaporeans 18-21, 21-15, 21-16.