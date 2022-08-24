BWF World C’ships: Arjun-Kapila Enter Pre-quarters, Ashwini-Sikki Duo Crash Out

Ponnappa and Sikki, on the other hand, were handed a 21-15 21-10 by top seeds Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan of China in 42 minutes.

The other women's doubles pairing of Pooja Dandu and Sanjana Santosh's also crashed out of the tournament, going down to third seeds Lee So Hee and Shin Seung Chan of Korea 15-21, 7-21.

Later in the day, HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen, Kidami Srikanth, the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty and women's doubles duo of Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand will be in action.