Shuttler PV Sindhu Forced to Miss World Championships Due to Ankle Injury

Considering Sindhu’s recent form, her injury comes as a major setback to the Indian badminton team that will compete at the upcoming World Championships later this month.

In fact, the two-time Olympic medallist is India’s most successful shuttler in the history of World Championships. Sindhu already has five medals - one gold, two silver and two bronze to her name from the annual event.

Meanwhile, India have former World No 1 Saina Nehwal in the women’s singles for the upcoming Championships. It will be a return of sorts for the current World No 28, having missed the 2022 CWG.