Shuttler PV Sindhu Forced to Miss World Championships Due to Ankle Injury

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will sit out of the upcoming Badminton World Championships due to an ankle injury.
(Photo: Twitter/Team India)
Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will not compete in the Badminton World Championships set to begin from 22 August in Tokyo due to a stress fracture injury.
The 27-year-old Hyderabadi picked up the injury on her left knee during the recently concluded 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham, a Sportstar report confirmed.
Considering Sindhu’s recent form, her injury comes as a major setback to the Indian badminton team that will compete at the upcoming World Championships later this month.
In fact, the two-time Olympic medallist is India’s most successful shuttler in the history of World Championships. Sindhu already has five medals - one gold, two silver and two bronze to her name from the annual event.
Meanwhile, India have former World No 1 Saina Nehwal in the women’s singles for the upcoming Championships. It will be a return of sorts for the current World No 28, having missed the 2022 CWG.