India Open: Satwik Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty Lose Final, Win Silver Medal

India's top men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy lost in a hard-fought final to reigning World Champions Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae from Korea and finished runner-up in the India Open 2024 badminton tournament here on Sunday.

The Asian Games gold medallists, Shetty and Rankireddy were the lone Indian finalists on the final day of the BWF World Tour Super 750 event, claiming the only medal for the hosts in the event. Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae from Korea won 15-21, 21-11, 21-18 to clinch the men’s doubles final at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.