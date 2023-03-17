All England Open: Treesa-Gayatri Only Indians Left as Others Exit in Round of 16

However, last year's runner up Lakshya Sen crashed out of the men's singles event after losing to Anders Antonsen of Denmark in straight games at the Utilita Arena.

World No. 19 Sen began the match on a positive note but once the two shuttlers were tied at 11-11, two-time world championships medallist Antonsen upped the ante to win 10 of the next 12 points and go 1-0 up.

Sen, a world championships bronze medallist, mounted a comeback to lead Anders Antonsen by six points at the second break. However, a series of consecutive points saw the Dane race ahead and take the match 21-13, 21-15 in 52 minutes.