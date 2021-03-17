All England Open: Indian Shuttlers Cleared to Participate 

"Everyone has been allowed to play there. They (All England organisers) will now be putting up the draw shortly," Badminton Association of India (BAI) general secretary Ajay Kumar Singhania told IANS on Wednesday evening.

Those who tested positive were given the opportunity to have a second test.

Interestingly, the Indian contingent were told about their positive Covid result orally. Saina and Kashyap tweeted to say that they had not received any report even after 30 hours of the Covid test.

The Indian players and staff were stuck in their rooms since arriving in England due to the positive test results. The Badminton World Federation said a "significant number" of tests produced "inconclusive" results because of which all the samples were retested.

The testing process led to the tournament getting off to a delayed start on Wednesday. Originally set to start at 9 a.m. GMT (2.30 p.m. IST), the All England Open will now begin at 2 p.m. GMT (7.30 p.m. IST).

Sixteen Indians are competing in the championships.