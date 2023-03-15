All England Badminton: Indians in Contention, Their Draws & Possible Opponents

This year, the Indian shuttlers have not had the best of starts to the season with two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu gradually making a comeback from injury, and Satwikaairaj Rankireddy getting injured.

Though India have clinched the bronze at the Asian Mixed team event, it is hard to predict what will be India's chances at the prestigious event with a tricky draw, where none of the Indian singles players are seeded.

Men's Singles

All eyes will be on last year's finalist Lakshya Sen, who will begin his campaign against fifth seed Taipei shuttler Chou Tien Chen, against whom he is yet to register a win. If he gets past the first-round, Sen will meet the winner of the all-Dane contest between Anders Antonsen and Rasmus Gemke, with Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting as his potential quarterfinal opponent.

Sen could also have a face-off with HS Prannoy, which will be their eighth meeting in the last one year, as the latter has been drawn in the same quarter as Sen. But first, Prannoy has to face Wang Tzu Wei in the opening round, with a potential second-round against Ginting.

Another Indian, Kidambi Srikanth starts against Popov and has a potential clash with Japanese seventh seed Kodai Naraoka in the second round. If Shrikanth manages to move at Popov and Noaraoka, then he will have a potential quarterfinal face-off with defending champion Lee Zii Jia.