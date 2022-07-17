After Singapore Open Win, PV Sindhu Hopes to Continue Same Tempo

A 'relieved' P V Sindhu hopes to continue her rich vein of form in the upcoming events, including the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, after winning the Singapore Open title on Sunday.

Sindhu managed to stay strong in the key moments to prevail 21-9 11-21 21-15 over 22-year-old Wang Zhi Yi, the reigning Asian Championships gold medallist, in the summit clash to claim her third title of the season.

"In the last couple of tournaments, there were hard-fought matches, and losing in the quarterfinals and semifinals was a bit upsetting but each match mattered and finally I could get this," Sindhu told reporters after the win.