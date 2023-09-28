Wushu Players Who Were Denied Visa to Be Given Incentives, Says Arunachal CM

Acknowledging the fact that the three athletes were the first ones from Arunachal Pradesh ever to qualify for the Asian Games but had to miss the prestigious event for no fault of theirs, Khandu said that they would receive the cash incentive of Rs 20 lakh each in accordance with the state's sports policy for an athlete participating in the Asian Games.

He also said that coach Maibam Premchandra Singh would also receive his share of 10 percent of the incentives awarded to the athletes.

Interacting with the young Wushu players, Khandu encouraged them to train harder and focus on the 2026 Asian Games scheduled to be held in Tokyo.