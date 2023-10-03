Asian Games | We Want Revenge, No One Can Stop Us: Kabaddi Star Pawan Sehrawat

You were not a part of the Kabaddi squad that played in the 2018 Asian Games, but do you have any memories from the final where India lost to Iran?

I was following that match from a training camp of Bengaluru Bulls, in Chennai. All of us in the camp were pretty confident that India would win the gold medal, so when we lost in the semis, nobody could speak a word. There was dead silence in the camp.

For India, Kabaddi is the one sport where people are the most confident about getting a gold medal. After we lost that match to Iran, fans naturally lost confidence in the Kabaddi team. This time, my aim is to get that confidence back in fans, where they can be assured that the Kabaddi boys will certainly win gold.