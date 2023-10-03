'Lost Medal to Transgender,' Swapna Barman Launches Attack on Asiad Team-Mate

Swapna Barman has made serious allegations against a fellow Indian athlete after finishing the heptathlon event without a medal.
(Photo: PTI)
The defending champion in women's heptathlon coming into the 2023 Asian Games, Swapna Barman attached her own team-mate after finishing in the fourth position at the Hangzhou games on Sunday.
In a post on X, formerly twitter, Swapna said, "I have lost my Asian Games bronze medal to a transgender woman at the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China. I want my medal back as it is against the rules of our Athletics. Help me and support me please.
While China's Nanali Zheng bagged the gold with 6149 points and Uzbekistan's Ekaterina Voronina took the silver with 6056 points, Swapna's compatriot Nandini Agasara finished third on the heptathlon podium at the 2023 Asian Games.
Nandini's total tally after the seven heptathlon events was 5712 points, four more than Swapna who finished fourth with 5708 points.
After the final, Swapna told The Bridge, "Transgender athletes, who have testosterone levels above 2.5, cannot compete in events over 200 meters. No girl can come up in a heptathlon so fast. I have trained for 13 years in this, it is impossible that she trains for four months and gets to this level."
Hangzhou: Bronze medallist India's Nandini Agasara with gold medallist China's Zheng Ninali (C) and bronze medallist Uzbekistan's Ekaterina Voronina (L) poses for photos during the presentation ceremony of the women's heptathlon event at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023.
More than a day since the allegations were made by Swapna, the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) has not made an official statement on the matter.
Nandini though has said she will take the matter up with the federation.
"I know what I am. Ask her to show proof," she said to India Today. "I will also show that I have won the medal for India. I only want to do well for the country. Now we have won, so people have started talking about it. I will take up this issue with AFI for sure. I wanted to enjoy the moment of winning the medal but going back to India as my mother is not well," she added.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)