Asian Games: India's Young Dressage Team Overcame Many Hurdles, Made Sacrifices

Though the event of dressage does not require jumping over hurdles and racing against time, the four members of the Indian dressage team had to cross obstacles to bring glory to the country at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

The team, comprising Sudipti Hajela of Indore, Divakriti Singh of Jaipur, Anush Agarwalla of Kolkata and Hriday Chedda of Pune, had to literally fight many battles to make it to Hangzhou. On Tuesday, they made history by winning the first gold medal in dressage and the second medal ever in dressage in 41 years after the bronze won in the Dressage Team event when the sport made its debut in 1982 at New Delhi.

The team of Sudipti (up on Chinski), Divyakriti (Adrenalin Firfod), Hriday (Chemxpro Emerald) and Anush (on Etro) scored 209.206 percentage points to finish ahead of hosts China, who scored 204.882. Hong Kong China won the bronze medal with a score of 204.852.