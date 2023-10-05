Asian Games: Dipika Pallikal & Harinder Sandhu Win Gold in Mixed Doubles Squash

Dipika Pallikal Karthik and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu won the gold medal in the mixed doubles competition in squash at the 19th Asian Games, beating a Malaysian pair in the final on Thursday.

The Indian pair defeated Malaysia's Aifa Binti Azman and Mohammad Syafiq bin Mohd Kamal 2-0 in straight games, coming back from game ball to win 11-10, 11-10.

The Indians were trailing in the first game but came back strongly to win the first game.